Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

