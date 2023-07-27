Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.