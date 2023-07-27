Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.