Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on W shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.68.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.7 %

W opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

