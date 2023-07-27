Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 979.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 148,605 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

