Arizona State Retirement System Sells 370 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

