Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.23-$1.27 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 14.39. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

