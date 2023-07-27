Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $4.25-$4.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARW opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

