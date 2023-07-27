Artivion (AORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Artivion has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect Artivion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.42. Artivion has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

In other Artivion news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $248,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 67.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

