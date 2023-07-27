Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 76.5% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of AABB opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Asia Broadband
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.