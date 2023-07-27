Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,937.50

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,937.50 ($24.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,103 ($26.96). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,038 ($26.13), with a volume of 1,156,259 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($27.57) to GBX 2,250 ($28.85) in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.64) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($26.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,945.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,937.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.73), for a total transaction of £910,274.85 ($1,167,168.68). 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

