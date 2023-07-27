Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 9,157.1% in July

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 9,157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Astellas Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astellas Pharma
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.