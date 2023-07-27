Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 9,157.1% in July

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 9,157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

