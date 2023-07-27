ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Stock Price Down 10%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

ATEX Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

