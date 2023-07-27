ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading Down 10%

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get ATEX Resources alerts:

ATEX Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.