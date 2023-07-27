Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

