Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of AUB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 1,269,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,795. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

