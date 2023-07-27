Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Shares Up 4%

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 47,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 340,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATLX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Atlas Lithium had a negative return on equity of 213.75% and a negative net margin of 68,425.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

