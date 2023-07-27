Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.65 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $68,682,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,613 shares of company stock valued at $56,281,148 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,077,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.