Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Atlassian has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atlassian Price Performance
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.65 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,077,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.