AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.94)-(0.92) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.94–$0.92 EPS.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,295. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.