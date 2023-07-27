Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

