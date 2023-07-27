Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Up 0.6%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €80.58 ($89.53) and last traded at €80.58 ($89.53). 51,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €80.08 ($88.98).

Aurubis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.13.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

