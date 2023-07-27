AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.88.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

