Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

