Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

