Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,366 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Livent by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 21.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Livent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Livent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

