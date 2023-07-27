Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,180,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.75) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $84.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.75.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

