Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GDV opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

