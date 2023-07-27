Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,266 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

