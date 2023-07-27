Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 8,162 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 446,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 320,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

