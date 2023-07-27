Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 941 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.