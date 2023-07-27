Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,602,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,759,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

