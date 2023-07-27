Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

