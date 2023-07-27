Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after buying an additional 541,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after buying an additional 216,875 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,688,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

