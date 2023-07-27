Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.