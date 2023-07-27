Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

