Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 91.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.41 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.