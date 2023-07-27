Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

