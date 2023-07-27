Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,613. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

