Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

