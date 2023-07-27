Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10,998.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

PEY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

