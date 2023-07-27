Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

