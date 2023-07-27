Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $459,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

