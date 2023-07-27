Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $471,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Crane by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Crane Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

