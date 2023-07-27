Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

