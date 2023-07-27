Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $89.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

