Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 118,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

