Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

