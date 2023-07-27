Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSMJ opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.