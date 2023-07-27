Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TAN opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

