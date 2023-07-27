Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $515,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after buying an additional 1,913,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

